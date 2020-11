(KGET/KSEE/KGPE) — Proposition 22 passed on Tuesday. It allows app-based transportation like Uber and Lyft and delivery drivers from services like DoorDash to be classified as independent contractors. Additionally, Prop 22 would create new labor and wage policies for those workers. Drivers would choose when, where, and how much to work but would forego benefits and protections provided to employees.

In Kern County, the proposition received 81,665 "yes" votes and 43,596 "no" votes, with 330 precincts reporting.