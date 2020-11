BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Eric Arias, 24, defeated Gilberto De La Torre for the Bakersfield City Council 1st Ward seat with 76 percent of the vote early Monday morning. Arias earned 3,554 votes compared to De La Torre's 1,094.

Ward 1 covers much of East and South Bakersfield — an area challenged by some of the city’s highest rates of crime and unemployment. Roughly 21,200 registered voters live in the area, according to kernvote.com.