ELECTION UPDATE: Patty Gray defeats three opponents in Bakersfield City Council 6th Ward election

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Patty Gray defeated Jesse Quijada, Titus Stevens and Gregory Tatum to win Bakersfield City Council’s 6th Ward election early Monday morning. Gray earned 45 percent of the vote while Quijada came in second with 31 percent of the vote.

Patty Gray is a 62-year-old Kern county native who’s lived in Bakersfield for 18 years. She owns a local business she says employees 300 people. She’s a graduate of Taft High School. She entered the race with endorsements from Congressman Kevin McCarthy, Assembly member Vince Fong, and Senator Shannon Grove.

The 6th Ward covers most of Southwest Bakersfield with over 29,000 registered voters. It’s roughly defined by Stockdale Highway to the north, Taft Highway to the south, Stine Road to the east, and Gosford Highway to the west.