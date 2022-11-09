BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As three candidates in Ward Seven look to fill the seat left by Chris Parlier, who is stepping down due to health concerns and two candidates challenge the incumbent Ken Weir in Ward Three, each candidate is still optimistic.

After months of campaigning and discussing issues affecting Bakersfield residents, such as crime, homelessness, and quality of life. Voters have cast their ballots, and candidates are awaiting the results of who will lead the Wards.

Ward Three encompasses northeast Bakersfield, led by Ken Weir, the incumbent since 2006. Weir is currently leading the race and is hopeful he will lead the Ward again for another term.

“I think we ran a great campaign and I get in the areas that I had not been in before, we did well in those areas, and I’m feeling pretty good right now, this is the fifth time I’ve run for city council people up in that area should know my name by now and all the phone calls I made people couldn’t have been nicer so I think we’re on a good path right now,” said Weir.

Trailing him are challengers Boyd Binninger and Lonnie Daddow. Binninger celebrated election night with his supporters, and Binninger shared he is still hopeful of the results.

“I’m feeling good, cautiously optimistic, of course, you know when you go up against an incumbent, that’s always a tough battle, but we’ve been up there working hard, and I think that we have a really good chance,” said Binninger.

Ward Seven, the southern end of the city, was left to candidates Manpreet Kaur, Tim Collins, and Raj Gill by former councilmember Chris Parlier. Kaur is leading the race currently, then candidates Collins and Gill trailing behind her. Kaur attributes the lead to her supporters.

“I owe this all to you, whether you volunteered, you made phone calls, went door to door, you shared a social media post, you believed in this campaign, it was very grassroots people-oriented, thank you from the bottom of my heart. I am just full of gratitude and love for every supporter of our campaign,” said Kaur.

Both races have yet to be called as the numbers are still being updated, but no race will have a run-off.