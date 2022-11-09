BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Election day has come and gone but votes are still being counted.

Throughout the past few months, we’ve seen community members express concerns about election integrity.

The concerns of election integrity have been around for years. People I spoke with all say they doubt there was any fishy business with Tuesday’s voting.

Election office officials said they haven’t seen any protests this election.

“We haven’t heard anything,” Aimee Espinoza the assistant auditor-controller county clerk said. “Complaints or accusations as we’ve heard in the past.”

“It was first really intense during the recall and then again in the primary,” Mary Bedard the auditor-controller county clerk said. “We haven’t seen it quite so much in this election.”

An 87-year-old Bakersfield native said he doesn’t believe in the rigged election stories.

“I don’t believe there was any fraud,” Rubin Romero an 87-year-old Kern native said. “If there was fraud it’ll probably be determined later on. I think the elections, how they are conducted and how they are counted have always been good.”

The election office has strict rules to prevent any funny business that’d affect election results.

They even allow observers to watch the counting process.

“In the office we have security badge access to these secure areas,” Bedard said. “The count room is one and the vote by mail one is another. There always has to be two people there and we have security cameras throughout the office.

Locals said the election is over and all that’s left to do is wait for the final results.

“Well this election went fine,” Andres Chavez, who has been a Bakersfield resident for 22 years, said. “I mean I haven’t heard anything that’s otherwise. Democracy won. Democracy is alive and well.”

Ballots are being counted and it’ll take some time for the final results to be announced. We reached out to the Election Integrity Project of California but did not hear back from them as of news time.