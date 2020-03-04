Election headquarters starting to see results

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- We didn’t start seeing election result numbers climb until recently. The numbers we will see into the night, includes early absentee ballots along with those who voted in person.

It will be a long night to say the least, they are expected to count into the early morning hours.

At the elections office, they are receiving ballots from across the county, including over one-hundred and fifty polling sites. Two election volunteers box up the ballots then transport them to headquarters to be counted. Temporary volunteers are on hand, making sure every ballot is checked and verified.

The office did receive a lot of drop off mail in ballots that will not be counted until they can confirm signatures, which could take several days.