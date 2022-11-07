BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you still need to vote and are wondering how to vote before the election deadline, you have options.

You can drop your ballot in a drop box, mail it as long as it is postmarked by Tuesday midnight, or vote in person at a polling location on election day. According to Kern County Auditor-Controller-County Clerk Mary Bedard, you still have time for your vote to be counted.

“The polls are open from seven a.m. to 8 p.m., so they can go in anytime during that period and go vote,” said Bedard.

If you vote by mail, you can track your ballots to know if your ballot is received.

“If they’ve signed up for ballot tracks, that’s through the Secretary of State’s office. They can then get notifications of when we’ve received it and as it’s going through our process, so when we do a signature check, it’ll identify if there’s a signature determined to match, it’ll tell them that so then their ballot when then be counted if their signature doesn’t match or they forget to sign it then we will send them a notice so they can correct that and if they can correct that then we can count their ballot,” said Bedard.

If you’re dropping your ballot at a ballot dropbox, it’s good to keep in mind the time the boxes close.

“We close our official drop boxes at 8 p.m. those actually are locked at 8 p.m. so they need to drop it off before 8 p.m., and of course, the poll sites close at 8, so if they are going to be dropping it off either at a drop box or at a poll site on election day, they do need to get it in by 8 p.m.,” said Bedard.

If you are using a drop box to vote, don’t be alarmed if you see a plastic tie securing the drop box. That’s not the lock. Bedard shares that your ballots are secure with a lock right here and key only election workers have.

“The plastic tie is just a chain of custody it’s a numbered seal so that they can check it when they note that number when they lock the box after they’ve collected the ballots,” said Bedard.

For those who voted early with a mail-in ballot and might have forgotten, then vote in person at the polls on election day, Bedard shares that the election office will know.

“If they do vote at the polls and let’s say they also had mailed their ballot on election day so we got it after election day, we would have that record that they voted at the polls when the mail ballot comes in later, then it would not be counted,” said Bedard.

So, if you’re still wondering, do I have time to cast my vote? Of course, you do, with multiple options.