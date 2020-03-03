Election day tips for voters

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)- Super Tuesday is here and will be a busy day to say the least.

There are over three-hundred and ninety-five thousand registered voters in Kern County. At last check, over seventy-two thousand ballots have been turned in.

If you’re not part of that eighteen percent, you can go online and find which polling site is associated with your address to vote in person. or you can stop by over one-hundred and fifty polling sites across the county to drop off your mail in ballots.

If you have a mail-in ballot, volunteers will be stationed outside of the elections office curb side to take your ballot.

All voting polls including the election office will remain open from 7 am until 8 pm Tuesday. After the election office closes their doors the counting process will begin, and could last up to 30 days.

The elections department says they’re prepared for the big day and what’s to come after super Tuesday.