BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Political momentum has been building for months for tomorrow’s general election.

With so many rights at stake on Nov. 8, it’s also important to know your voter rights on Election Day.

Paid time off

The California Elections Code section 14001 requires employers to post a notice to its employees notifying them of how to take paid leave for voting in statewide elections, according to the Secretary of State’s website.

Employers must post the employee notice 10 days before a statewide election. Employees are eligible for paid time off for the sole purpose of voting only if their work schedule does not allow them to vote outside of working hours.

Employees can be given as much time as they need to vote however, only a maximum of two hours is paid.

Ballot selfies

With the rise of smartphones in the last two decades, ‘ballot selfies’ have become widely popular across the nation. Ballot selfies are are photos taken by voters showing their completed election Ballots. In fact, there are more states that allow ‘ballot selfies’ than there are states that outlaw them.

According to Ballotpedia, an organization that documents elections, politics, and policy in the United States, as of 2020 25 states allow ballot selfies while 15 states do not. The remaining 10 states do not have clear laws on the practice.

In California, Governor Jerry Brown signed a law in 2016 that states, “a voter may voluntarily disclose how he or she voted if that voluntary act does not violate any other law.”

That law, AB 1494, went into effect in 2017.

Some states that prohibit the ‘ballot selfies’ do so for reasons of protecting against electoral fraud and avoiding delays at the polls. During the pandemic the expansion of mail-in ballots allowed millions of people to submit their votes at home, where taking a selfie doesn’t really block anyone else from submitting their own vote, according to Ballotpedia.

Know you rights on Election Day

According to the American Civil Liberties Union:

If the polls close while you’re still in line, stay in line–you have the right to vote. Anyone in line to vote by 8 p.m. on Election Day may vote.

If you make a mistake on your ballot, ask for a new one. If you have not already cast your ballot you can: Ask an elections official at your polling place for a new ballot, Exchange your vote-by-mail ballot for a new one at an elections office, or at your polling place or, Vote using a provisional ballot

You have the right to vote if you are a registered voter even if your name is not on the list. You will be using a provisional ballot. Your vote will count if elections officials determine that you are qualified to vote.

You have a right to cast a secret ballot.

You have the right to get election materials in a language other than English.

You have the right to get help casting your ballot You can get assistance from anyone you choose, except from your employer or union representative.

You have the right to report any illegal or fraudulent election activity to any election official or the Secretary of State’s office.

If you have any trouble or have questions on Election Day, call the Election Protection Hotline: English: 1-866-OUR-VOTE / 1-866-687-8683 Espanol: 1-866-VE-Y-VOTA / 1-888-839-8682 Arabic: 1-844-YALLA-US / 1-844-925-5287



Make a plan

According to the American Civil Liberties Union:

Double check and confirm the address of your poll site location.

Research what’s at steak in your local races and ballot measures.

If you have not submitted your mail-in ballot yet, use a drop box or return it in person at any polling place.

If you are casting your vote in person, bring a few snacks, water, book or entertainment to help pass the time.

Simplify your schedule. Arrange your schedule so you can take off as long as you need whether that means letting your boss know, making a shift change, or taking time off to cast your vote.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.