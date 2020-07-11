ELECTION 2020: Rep. Kevin McCarthy sets new fundraising record

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Congressman Kevin McCarthy has set an all-time fundraising record for a House Republican.

The House minority leader announced Friday he raised $12.5 million during the 2020 2nd quarter from May-June, bringing his total to $33.5 million for the year and $82 million for the 2020 cycle dating back to Jan. 1, 2019.

The money accounts for McCarthy’s seven fundraising entities (Kevin McCarthy for Congress, Majority Committee PAC, Take Back the House, McCarthy Victory Fund, Take Back the House Texas, Take Back the House California, Majority Rising), some of which are not necessarily related to his race for the 23rd district, but instead dedicated to other causes like ensuring Republicans take back the U.S House of Representatives in November.

Even so, the part of the his campaign dedicated to raising money directly for his re-election bid continues to bring in huge amounts of money; McCarthy’s re-election committee raised $4.5 million in April, May, and June combined. That figure brings McCarthy’s re-election total to $16.5 million during this election cycle dating back to Jan. 1, 2019.

McCarthy was first elected to Congress in 2007, and has represented the 23rd Congressional District since 2013. Its borders include much of Bakersfield, Porterville, Ridgecrest, and parts of Los Angeles County to the south.

McCarthy’s challenger, Kim Mangone, Democrat of Quartz Hill, raised $510,000 this cycle, including $360,000 during the most recent fiscal quarter.

During the last quarter, 95 percent of donations to the McCarthy campaign were $200 or less and the average donation was $32. On the Mangone side, 99 percent of donations were $200 or less with an average donation of $26.

KGET reached out to both campaigns for a list of their top donors, but were told the list will not be available until July 15.

Friday marked 116 days until election day, Nov. 3.