ELECTION 2020: David Manriquez challenges incumbent Joey O’Connell for KHSD area 3 trustee

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Incumbent Joey O’Connell is going up against challenger David Manriquez in a race for the Kern High School District Board in Area 3.

KHSD is the largest high school district in the state, serving more than 41,000 students across some two dozen campuses and special education programs.



Joey O’Connell is one of five members on the KHSD Board of Trustees. The board sets policy for the district and oversees a budget worth more than $400 million. O’Connell, a Bakersfield High School alum and small businessman, represents KHSD Area 3. It includes a vast amount of land from Shafter to Arvin.



“I want the voters that the board, including myself, put the interests of parents, students, and teachers at the very top of my priority list every year,” O’Connell said.

Among his top priorities — ensuring a secure learning environment for everyone.



“Safety for our teachers and our students is at the very top,” O’Connell said.

At the end of the last school year, O’Connell was a major advocate for in-person graduations. Now, the father of three says the district must work to safely bring students back to the classroom.



“Certainly our students and our teachers want to be back in school. students learn best when they’re in face-to-face classrooms, I think teachers would tell you that they teach best when they are in the classroom,” O’Connell said. “I think they want to be back in school as bad as students want to be back in school. I want to be a voice for them and help them return to the classroom.”

Running against O’Connell is David Manriquez, an Arvin High School alumnus who’s resume includes more than three decades as a campus supervisor for the Kern High and Bakersfield City districts.



“I’m a local guy. I’ve been here for over 50 years and I know the issues of what communities like Arvin throughout Area 3 need,” Manriquez said.

One need he says is vital is a safe learning environment at all school sites. To achieve that, he says he’ll work with the four other trustees.



“You should vote for me because I’ll be ensuring they do have a voice and also working with other board members in ensuring we do have equal and quality education across the board, regardless of what area we’re in,” Manriquez said.

He hopes his candidacy motivates the younger generation to seek office.



“I want to inspire the younger generation to seek seats like the Kern High School District school board and other seats around the community, and come back to provide opportunities for other students who grew up just like me and just like you.”