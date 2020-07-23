ELECTION 2020: Cox outraises Valadao during 2nd quarter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Candidates running for the 21st Congressional District raised hundreds of thousands of dollars, respectively, during 2020’s second fiscal quarter.

Democrat incumbent Congressman TJ Cox of Fresno is challenged by Republican former three-term Rep. David Valadao of Hanford in what is set to be a rematch of the 2018 election.

During this election cycle, Cox has raised $3.2 million since Jan.1 2019, including $939,607 during the most recent fiscal quarter between April and July. For his part, Valadao has raised $2.4 million during this cycle, including $701,192 during the most recent fiscal quarter.

While Cox has outraised Valadao thus far, figures from the Federal Election Commission show Valadao has received more contributions worth $200 or less; they make up $448,467 of Valadao’s fundraising numbers and $371,946 of Cox’s total numbers.

The 21st Congressional District includes Arvin, Wasco, Delano, parts of Bakersfield, Kings County, and portions of Tulare and Fresno Counties. Cox has raised $1.1 million from California, $58,607 from New York, and $33,013 from Massachusetts.

Valadao has raised $1.7 million from California, $23,800 from Washington D.C., and $16,492 from Virginia.

Wednesday marked 104 days until Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020.