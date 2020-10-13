ELECTION 2020: Candidates for KHSD area 2 trustee share visions for district

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The candidates for Kern High School District Board Area 2 shared their visions for the district Monday.

Jeff Flores, one of five members on the district’s board of trustees, is running for a second four year term. Flores is facing a challenge from retired teacher Dayle Record.

KHSD is the largest non-unified high school district in California with 18 comprehensive campuses, five continuation schools, one adult school, one regional occupational school, and several special ed sites. The district serves more than 41,000 students.

Trustees set policy for the district and oversee a budget worth more than $400 million. Flores, who also serves as chief of staff for third district Supervisor Mike Maggard, has represented area 2 since 2014; the area includes much of east Bakersfield.

“I know this district, I know the area. I know the needs of our high schools,” Flores said. Ensuring students return to campus once it is safe to do so is among his top priorities, he said. Last week, trustees voted to bring back some students in cohorts.

“We want to include our students to the classroom. That’s where the best instruction takes place,” said Flores. Looking ahead, Flores said the district must prepare students for career technical success in various fields, including key sectors in Kern like energy and agriculture. He also wants to oversee a district which prioritizes a “college culture of success.”

“What does that look like? Duel enrollment, early college across all of our sites. If you look at where we started, we had 530 students for dual enrollment. We’ve increased those numbers to 4,200 students. I want to build that work across our sites to have people on a pathway to post secondary success to college learning and increasing our college education levels across Kern County.”

A retired educator, Record moved to Kern County from Utah in 2016 to be closer to her family and grandchild.

“I’m positively for students, faculty and staff, facilities in the future,” she said. If elected, she said her top focus will center equality for employees and students.

“I want to make sure they’re hiring is more equal than it is. They have 26 high schools; 20 of them have male principals and six of them have female principals. And you have to wonder how they could have possibly made a decision like that,” Record said.

“I also want to see discipline equally enforced among kids regardless of their ethnicity or what kind of threat the schools feel. I want schools to be a place where kids are comfortable to be comfortable.”

She also said the district should prioritize climate education.

“I want [the students] to develop some independence and creative skills so that they can help us save this planet.”

The KHSD board area 3 seat also is up for election this year. KGET will feature the candidates later this week.

Monday marked 22 days until election day, Nov. 3.