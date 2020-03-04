Early results show incumbent Rudy Salas ahead in 32nd Assembly District

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Incumbent Rudy Salas was ahead of challenger Todd Cotta to retain his 32nd Assembly District seat, according to early results.

Salas received 51.4 percent of the vote with 114 of 269 precincts reporting. Cotta had 48.6 percent.

In Kern County, Salas had a large lead of 66.91 percent to 33.09 percent for Cotta.

Salas has served in the state Assembly since 2012 and previously served on the Bakersfield City Council.

Cotta, of Hanford, owns King Gun Center Indoor Range.

The district is composed of a portion of Bakersfield as well as Arvin, Avenal, Corcoran, Delano, Hanford, Lemoore, McFarland, Shafter, Wasco and the communities of Armona, Buttonwillow, Home Garden, Kettleman City, Lamont, Lost Hills, Stratford and Weedpatch.