Early election results show Karen Goh an overwhelming favorite to remain Bakersfield’s mayor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Incumbent Karen Goh has taken a massive lead in the city’s mayoral race.

Goh, who has served as mayor since 2017, has a whopping 83.78 percent of the votes with 91 of 262 precincts reporting.

The Bakersfield High School alumnus serves as the President and CEO of Garden Pathways, a non-profit whose mission it is to mentor disadvantaged children, youth, and adults “to build productive lives.” She said combating homelessness is one of her top priorities.

Of her three challengers, Dr. Gregory Tatum, pastor at Change Community Church in downtown Bakersfield, had 10.57 percent of the vote.

Former Las Vegas police officer Joseph Caporali received 5.66 percent of the vote, and certified write-in candidate Mark Hudson had 0 percent.

