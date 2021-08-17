Doug Ose recovering from heart attack, drops out of recall race

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Former U.S. Rep. Doug Ose said he is ending his campaign for governor in next month’s recall election as he recovers from a heart attack.

In a statement released Tuesday, Ose said he was hospitalized Sunday evening after a “sudden onset of concerning medical symptoms.”

While I’m told I should expect a full recovery, additional procedures and potentially surgery are required, and it has become clear that I must now focus my attention on rehabilitation and healing. Sometimes you have to do things that you don’t want to do. It is what is: my campaign for governor is over.

Doug Ose

Despite dropping out of the race, Ose urged Californians to vote to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom but did not endorse another candidate.

This is a developing story.

