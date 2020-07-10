Democrat Kim Mangone faces steep fundraising deficit against incumbent Kevin McCarthy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kim Mangone, the Democratic candidate for the 23rd Congressional District, is trying to do what no one has been able to do in six previous elections — unseat Kevin McCarthy.

Mangone is challenging McCarthy for the seat in November election. She raised $360,000 during the second quarter, leaving her with roughly $510,000 for the entire cycle.

McCarthy’s campaign on the other hand has raised $11.9 million and has roughly $5.1 million in cash on hand.

The 23rd District seat represents much of Bakersfield and extends east toward Ridgecrest and Quartz Hill in Los Angeles County.

Wednesday, marked 117 days until Election Day on Nov. 3, 2020.