DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Delano Vice Mayor Salvador Solorio-Ruiz officially entered the race for the Kern County Board of Supervisors District 4 seat on Wednesday.

The seat is currently held by David Couch. Wasco Vice Mayor Alex Garcia is also vying for the seat, as well as Delano city councilwoman Veronica Vasquez.

“I think that Delano can be an example for all the other communities in District 4, all Kern County communities who feel like they’ve been left behind,” said Solorio-Ruiz. “We are working hard in Delano to make sure that we bring in opportunity for young people, jobs — you name it — as we see the economic development happening in Delano, and that can be an example for all the other communities.”

The fourth district encompasses a large portion of Northwestern Kern County, including parts of Shafter, Wasco and Delano.

Salvador-Ruiz gave a message to the communities of Shafter and Wasco, as well as to other communities outside the district, such as Lamont and Arvin, regarding his run.

“When I am [on the] Board of Supervisors for District 4, I’ll make sure that we prioritize the same issues that I’ve been prioritizing on the city council,” said Salvador-Ruiz.