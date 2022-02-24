BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another big update in the race for Kern’s 16th Senate District, a sixth candidate, Democrat Bryan Osorio, has officially thrown his hat in the ring.

The 26-year-old who is currently the Mayor of Delano, first declared a bid to run against David Valadao for Kern’s 22nd Congressional District back in May.

“The message is still the same,” Osorio said. “There are pressing issues in our communities in the Central Valley but small insufficient solutions to meet them.”

Osorio said the top issues he hopes to tackle are the economy, public health, public safety and education.

“As an elected leader, as a councilman and Mayor I have seen first-hand the difficulties people have and I really want to be pushing for bold solutions,” he said. “I believe I can successfully advocate and implement them at the state level.”

Osorio said he supports many progressive policies, including a single-payer healthcare system.

He is joining one of the Valley’s most crowded races, with six candidates now vying for the 16th senate seat, including five Democrats.

We will have a more in-depth look at Osorio soon.