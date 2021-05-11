Delano Mayor Bryan Osorio files candidacy for 21st Congressional District

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Delano Mayor Bryan Osorio has filed papers to run for the 21st Congressional District seat in 2022, according to the Federal Elections Commission.

Osorio joins a long list of candidates in the race, including fellow Democrat Nicole Parra and Republican former Fresno Councilmember Chris Mathys. Former 21st District Congressman TJ Cox has said he will not make a formal decision on candidacy until district lines are re-drawn this fall.

Republican David Valadao reclaimed the 21st Congressional District seat from Cox, who had ousted him in 2018.