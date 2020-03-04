David Valadao issues statement as early returns show him in lead for 21st Congressional District seat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former Congressman David Valadao was in the lead for the 21st Congressional District seat in early voting Tuesday.

Valadao had 56 percent of the vote with 116 of 352 precincts reporting, ahead of the 34.3 percent received by incumbent T.J. Cox.

“I am honored to have earned the vote of so many voters across the Central Valley,” Valadao said in an emailed statement. “We built a coalition of Democrats, Republicans and No Party Preference voters throughout Fresno, Kern Kings and Tulare counties who are ready to have Congress start working for them again. From water to trade to the economy, everywhere I go voters want politicians to put aside the partisan fights and get to work on the issues that matter. That’s exactly what I plan to do. I look forward to earning the voters’ support again in November.”

Valadao represented the 21st District for three terms until he was defeated by Cox in 2018.

Of the two other challengers, Ricardo De La Fuente had 7.3 percent of the vote, and Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente received 2.5 percent.

The 21st District includes Kings County and parts of Fresno, Tulare and Kern counties.