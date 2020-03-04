David Couch takes early lead in race for 4th District Supervisor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Incumbent David Couch has grabbed an early lead against challenger Emilio Huerta in the race for 4th District Supervisor.

With 85 of 131 districts reporting, Couch received 60.69 percent of the vote compared to Huerta’s 39.31 percent.

Couch was elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2012 and served 14 years on the Bakersfield City Council. An alumnus of Bakersfield High School, he worked in the financial services industry for more than 20 years before joining the county.

Huerta, a local attorney and son of civil rights leader Dolores Huerta ran in 2016 for the 21st Congressional District, losing to David Valadao. Raised in Kern County, he spent years living in Keene, where Cesar Chavez is buried.