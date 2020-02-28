County: Voter guides sent out with missing information

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, voters cast their ballots, in Gates Mills, Ohio. An Associated Press review has found that thousands of Ohio voters were held up or stymied in their efforts to get absentee ballots by mail in 2018’s general election because of a missing or mismatched signature on their ballot application. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Elections Department accidentally sent out voter guides that were missing information required by law, according to Mary Bedard, County Clerk and Registrar of Voters.

The voter guides, according to a news release, was missing the party endorsements of candidates for voter-nominated offices. Voter-nominated offices include state legislative offices, U.S. congressional offices, and state constitutional offices.

“We deeply regret this mistake and are working quickly to resolve the issue. As soon as we confirmed the error we began working on corrective action,” Bedard said.

While the election is too close to reprint the voter information guide, the Elections Office is taking steps to mitigate the oversight, according to Bedard.

Party endorsements of candidates for voter-nominated offices will be posted at every polling place, as well as being provided to the media, posted on Kernvote.com and KernCounty.com, and shared on social media.