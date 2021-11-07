County Board of Supervisors to hear public comments on draft redistricting maps

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors will hear public comment Monday on preliminary maps ahead of this month’s hearing on the redrawing of district boundaries.

The proposed new district lines would leave three out of the five supervisorial districts with a Latino majority as opposed to two of five under the current district borders.

The changes reflect current census data showing Kern as a Latino-majority county now.

While individual supervisors will remain the same throughout the redistricting process, the new boundaries could affect voting during the next election cycle.

The redistricting hearing is set for 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8 in the board chambers on Truxtun Avenue.