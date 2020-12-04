Congressman TJ Cox concedes race for 21st Congressional District

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Congressman TJ Cox announced he conceded in the race for California’s 21st Congressional District on Friday.

Cox said he conceded in a phone call to his competitor, Republican David Valadao. The Kern County Elections Office completed their vote count on Nov. 30 with Valadao leading the 21st Congressional District. Valadao had 85,298 (50.45%) votes compared to Cox’s 84,406 (49.55%) votes.

21st Congressional District — Districtwide:

David Valadao (R): 85,298 (50.45%)

TJ Cox (D): 84,406 (49.55%)

Read his full statement here:

Almost three years ago, I entered the race for California’s 21st District as an underdog. But we out-worked our opponent and pulled off the most stunning upset in Central Valley history. Unfortunately, this year due to the Coronavirus, we weren’t able to engage in door-to-door personal canvassing and the election results reflected that,” Cox said in a statement.

I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished in just two short years. The 27 bills I introduced and the $700 million dollars of water infrastructure funding that I was able to get passed through the House shows what can be accomplished by reaching out and working together with communities and organizations on the issues that are important to all of us.

Just as important, I was so happy to provide opportunities, internships and jobs to so many young men and women from the Valley. I want to say thank you to them for considering a career in public service.

My proudest moment as a Member of Congress was when a young woman from the Valley said to me on the day we passed the Dream and Promise Act, ‘Thank you Congressman Cox. You finally make me feel as if someone cares.’ I do care and will continue to fight to make a positive difference in the lives of Central Valley residents.

I am also very proud of the campaign we’ve run. We didn’t engage in gutter politics. We took our message directly to the people, many of whom never knew they could have a strong voice in their federal government. I never forgot that I work for them. I want to thank my staff, 2,000 volunteers, and over 50,000 donors who believed in our campaign to Put People First.

I hope Mr. Valadao goes back to Washington humbled by his 2018 loss and has learned he can’t discount communities like Arvin, Lamont, and Mendota, places that went without visits from their congressional representative for years. I hope he will indeed deliver results for the Central Valley, which desperately needs a strong advocate in Washington.

Congressman TJ Cox, California 21st Congressional District