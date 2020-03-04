Congressman Kevin McCarthy takes commanding lead in race for 23rd District

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., arrives for a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, the day after the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump on two charges, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has received nearly 73 percent of the votes in the race for the 23rd Congressional District with 183 of 452 precincts reporting, according to early election results.

McCarthy has received 72.79 percent of the vote compared to 27.21 percent for newcomer Kim Mangone, a U.S. Air Force veteran and retired systems engineer who lives in Quartz Hill.

Born and raised in Bakersfield, McCarthy has been the representative for the 23rd Congressional District since 2013.