BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Republican running for Congress in the 22nd District has filed a lawsuit against the California Secretary of State over how he wants to be identified on the ballot.

Chris Mathys claims he’s being discriminated against after Secretary of State Shirley Weber rejected his ballot designation of “MAGA Conservative.”

In a statement, Mathys said his requested ballot designation is in line with previous candidates and cites The First Amendment guaranteeing freedom of expression.

The lawsuit is nearly identical to a separate lawsuit from 2022 in which Mathys requested a ballot designation of “Trump Conservative.” That request was also denied.