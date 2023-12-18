BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County voters are vouching for a Congressman Vince Fong.

Last week, the assemblyman made headlines in his attempt to run for two offices in the same election — something the law does not allow. However, over the next few days, Fong will be challenging the state-level decision that disqualified him from one of those races.

Assemblyman Fong declared his re-election bid for the 32nd Assembly District, as well as for the 20th Congressional District, currently represented by Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy.

17’s Jenny Huh spoke with Kern County voters on what they make of Fong’s stance he can run for multiple seats in the 2024 election.

“The Secretary State does not have the right to determine the outcome of election,” said Fong in an interview with 17 News Friday, hours before the Secretary of State ruled he cannot run for the 20th congressional district race to replace Kevin McCarthy… as he was already a declared candidate for the 32nd assembly.

“They do not have the right to remove anyone, without any legal justification,” Fong continued.

But for local voters, it appears the whole thing isn’t as big of a deal as the looming legal showdown is shaping up to be.

“I think he should only hold one office, but as far as him trying to get either one, that’s fine with me,” said Bakersfield voter Beth Morgan. I don’t have a problem with it. If he wants to pursue his lawsuit, that’s fine with me.”

Voters suggest there’s no issue with a candidate trying for multiple offices because at the end of the day, they can actually hold one of them.

“I totally support Vince Fong and would love it if he could run for Congress,” said Bakersfield voter Bev Wetterholm.

Voters say Fong would be a good replacement for Kevin McCarthy, who is set to resign from Congress by the end of the year.

“Although, I would miss Kevin,” Morgan noted.

Residents are suspecting what’s been rumored of Fong’s conundrum of a situation — had he known McCarthy wouldn’t be seeking re-election, Fong perhaps wouldn’t have already committed to re-election in the assembly.

“I don’t think he was aware that Kevin was leaving office,” Wetterholm said.

This is a developing story, and we will be sure to provide you with the latest as it unfolds.