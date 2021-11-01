City of Taft to vote on 1 cent sales tax increase

TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday, the City of Taft will decide whether to adopt a one-cent sales tax increase in a municipal election.

The measure was adopted by Taft’s city council on Aug. 3 and requires a simple majority to pass.

The council cited rising costs of first responders and the economic downturn caused by COVID-19 among the factors behind the proposal.

According to the measure, the tax would generate an estimated $1.6 million dollars annually.

Kern County Clerk Mary Bedard confirmed ballots have been sent by mail to every eligible voter in Taft.

Voters can submit these ballots by mail or submit their vote in person at the West Side Recreation and Park District, at 500 Cascade Place in Taft.

Polls open at 7 a.m., and close at 8 p.m.