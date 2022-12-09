BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lori Cisneros was elected in the race for trustee of Area 3 of the Kern County Board of Education over Ernest Bell Jr.

Cisneros won with 59.67 percent of the vote.

According to the Kern County Superintendent of Schools website, Bell had a “distinguished” career at the Sierra Sands Unified School District where he was a superintendent of the school district.

Bell is a Ridgecrest native and he and his family have remained in Ridgecrest and are involved in the Eastern Kern County community, according to the superintendent of schools website.

School districts in area seven include El Tejon Unified School District, Tehachapi Unified School District, Mojave Unified School District, Sierra Sands Unified School District, Caliente Union Elementary School District and South Fork Union School District.