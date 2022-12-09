BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Christina Scrivner won Seat #2 on the Kern Community College District over Jennifer Slayton.

Scrivner won with 57.72 percent of the vote.

Seat #2 on the board covers Tehachapi, Big Pine, Bishop, Boron, California City, Inyokern, Lake Isabella and other Kern River Valley Communities such as, Lone Pine, Mammoth Lakes, Ridgecrest and Rosamond.

Christina Scrivner is a 41-year-old who has resided in Tehachapi since 2011 and has lived in Kern County for over 35 years. She has experience working in marketing and philanthropy and started a business, Scrivner Solutions, this year to support clients in outreach and community engagement. She assumed a seat on the Tehachapi City Council in March 2020 and was recently elected to a new four-year term.

Jennifer Slayton is a long-time resident of Ridgecrest and is 45 years old. She has 17 years of experience working in education administration and has a master’s degree in economics. Slayton has served on many local governing and advisory bodies such as, KCCD Measure G oversight committee for five years, First 5 Kern Technical Advisory Committee for seven years, has spent 1- years on Kern County’s Local Childcare Planning Council, and Kern Health Systems Public Policy/Community advisory Committee for 15 years.