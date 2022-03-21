BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Congressional candidate Chris Mathys filed a lawsuit against California Secretary of State Shirley Weber for rejecting the ballot appointment of Trump Conservative/Businessman for the primary election to be held on June 7.

Mathys is currently running to unseat Congressman David Valadao as California’s 22nd Congressional District as a conservative Republican.

“I am looking forward to my day in court,” Mathys said in a news release. “My campaign believes that the best description or who I am and what I do is “Trump Conservative/Businessman.”

“I have a right to self-identify as well as my right to choose a ballot designation that aligns with my principals without discrimination,” Mathys added.

The hearing is set for March 25 at 11:30 a.m.

Mathys is a local businessman and Army Veteran. He is also running against Rudy Salas (D), William Sheldon Cahill (NPA), Adam R. Holt (L), Elvin Alexander Valenzuela (NPP) and Adam Thomas Medeiros (R).