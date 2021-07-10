Chris Mathys looks to unseat fellow Republican Rep. Valadao in 21st Congressional District race

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A strong supporter of former President Donald Trump is entering the race to oust fellow Republican David Valadao out of office.

Chris Mathys says Valadao went too far when he voted to impeach Trump.

“We have a great country, President Trump did a fantastic job, and to impeach a president, a Republican president, as a Republican member of Congress, is wrong,” Mathys told 17 News this week.

Mathys is running for California’s 21st Congressional seat. He attended a California Republican Assembly event Thursday at Salty’s Banquet Hall & Event Center in Southwest Bakersfield.

In addition to his stance on impeachment, Mathys says he wants to push for rethinking of California’s priorities when it comes to water shortage, as the drought continues.

Mathys is a former Fresno city councilmember, a business owner, and served in the U.S. Army.