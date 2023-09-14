BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For those considering a run for elected office in the March 5, 2024 primary election, the candidate filing period began Thursday.

There are seats up for grabs at the county, state and federal levels.

On Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, the Kern County Clerk, Elections Division began accepting petitions for the “signatures in lieu of filing fee” period.

That means candidates who can’t or don’t want to pay the full filing fee can get a certain number of signatures and have that count as a certain dollar amount.

For candidates who will pay the full price, filings start Nov. 8.

In the primaries, you’ll see that the seats of familiar political faces, like Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy of California’s 20th district and David Valadao, representative of the 22nd District, are up for re-election.

17 News checked in with the incumbents of what we predict will play out as major races.

You can find those responses in the below images.

Full statement from Rep. David Valadao’s Spokesperson:

“Congressman Valadao is focused on securing federal resources for Valley farmers and families impacted by flooding, stopping the flow of fentanyl into our communities, and lowering the skyrocketing cost of living. Central Valley families want results, not a never-ending campaign.”

Full statement from Assemblymember Vince Fong:

“Sacramento simply does not have our best interests in mind. We need more common sense to address the mounting crises facing our state. That’s why I am running for re-election to continue to be a strong advocate for the Central Valley, our values, and our way of life. As your Assemblyman, I will continue to fight for lower taxes and to hold state government accountable, support our law enforcement to keep our communities and neighborhoods safe, and to advocate for our farmers, energy producers and small businesses so our region can prosper.”

This is the assemblymember’s first official announcement of re-election.

Keep in mind officials are saying transparency is the name of the election game here in Kern, especially as concerns over election integrity ring loud.

Back in August, Kern County Auditor-Controller-County Clerk Aimee Espinoza told 17 News her office is “looking at how to increase efficiency, increase transparency and increase security over the elections process.”

As of around 5:45p.m. Thursday evening, five people had filed, according to the County Clerk, Elections Division. An employee told 17 News the office had been expecting more filings.

For more information on how to file you can visit kernvote.com or call 661-868-3590.