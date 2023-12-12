BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The race to replace Bakersfield Kevin McCarthy is on, following his announcement of plans to resign as the representative of California’s 20th congressional district.

Here’s what 17 News has confirmed so far, via the Secretary of State’s Office.

A candidate cannot run for two seats in the same election. Once a candidate declares their candidacy, they cannot drop out of that race.

Aware of those obstacles, the Fong campaign nonetheless told 17 News in a statement:

“Assemblyman Fong has qualified as a candidate for Congress and the voters of the 20th Congressional District will have the opportunity to select him as their next Congressman. Our hope is that a process will emerge for new candidates to file for the 32nd Assembly District in the March primary.”

It’s unprecedented. That’s the word being thrown around in the confusing aftermath left by McCarthy’s announcement.

Then, the talk of the town was that State Senator Shannon Grove and Assemblymember Vince Fong would be viable replacements.

But Grove stated over the weekend she will not run for Congress.

Initially, Fong said the same.

Four days later — and after already making his re-election campaign for the Assembly seat official — Fong threw his hat in the ring for District 20. And now, his candidacy is in a bit of a legal conundrum.

At the county level, Fong’s candidacy for Congress is good to go.

That’s why you saw his social media post about taking the oath to run for Congress.

The Kern County counsel explained to 17 News its team typically works with the Registrar of Voters in completing administrative duty, meaning accepting any elections paperwork filed correctly. The rest, a Counsel spokesperson said, is in the hands of the Secretary of State.

That’s what happened in Fong’s case, and together and following the standard elections protocol, the local offices gave Fong the green light on his congressional candidacy.

But, just as with any other 2024 race, the final certification is done by the Secretary of State later this month.

Fong and all other 2024 candidates are on track to be on the March primary ballot, but nothing is set in stone quite yet.

As noted in the campaign’s statement, what is set in stone is that Fong plans not only to run for re-election in his current seat as a 32nd district assemblyman but also to replace McCarthy in Congress.

Fong appears to be undeterred.

This could result in a potential showdown between Kern County and the state of California’s elections offices come Dec 28.

That’s the day the Secretary of State’s office will be certifying 2024 candidates.

And the ultimate lingering question, what happens if Fong were to win both races? And what happens to the 32nd Assembly district if Fong becomes a congressman?

Fong is unopposed in his re-election bid, meaning there are no replacements lined up.

Due to the unusual nature of the current situation, the Secretary of State is exploring with their legal team to get 17 News more specific answers.

But the team has confirmed no race can be re-opened, even in special circumstances like this.

Central Valley native and political strategist Tal Eslick joined 17 News at 5 to discuss some of the still-unanswered questions, including the timing of McCarthy’s resignation preview.

Could McCarthy have prevented Fong from running for re-election, so the assemblyman wouldn’t have been stuck in this state of legal uncertainty?

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the McCarthy campaign had not responded to 17 News’ request for comment on the matter.

You can find the full discussion in the video above.