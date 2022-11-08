SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California’s Proposition 28, which guarantees funding for arts and music education, is holding a large majority as ballots are counted, according to the California Secretary of State’s office.

Prop 28 won 64.2% of the vote, according to preliminary returns as of 8:44 p.m. Tuesday, compared to 35.8% voting no.

If it becomes law, Prop 28 will require at least 1% of Prop 98 funding to go toward music and arts education. Prop 98, passed in 1988, guaranteed public K-12 school and community college funding minimums.

Art and music programs are usually among the first to be cut when public schools see budget cuts; California high school students are required to take a year of either art, a foreign language or career or technical education to receive a diploma.

Many take more than this minimum requirement, however, in order to align with the admissions standards of the California State University or University of California systems.

Prop 28 is supported by the state Democratic Party and the Service Employees International Union. It had no official opposition.

Major backers of the Yes on 28 Committee included Dr. Dre, John Lithgow, and Will.I.Am.

According to the state legislative analyst, the fiscal impact will be an increase in state costs of $1 billion annually, beginning in 2023.