California gubernatorial candidate Kevin Paffrath speaks at Bakersfield campaign event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Gubernatorial candidate Kevin Paffrath was in Bakersfield for a campaign event Sunday, pitching his plan for what he says are practical bipartisan solutions to California’s problems.

“And that’s the problem we have in California,” Paffrath told 17 News. “We have a governor who doesn’t lead with common sense solutions; We have a governor who leads with solutions that benefit himself and his administration.”

Paffrath focused on several issues at the event at the Marriott in Downtown Bakersfield. He discussed what he calls wasteful spending — criticizing the high-speed rail project — along with the ongoing housing and homelessness crises.