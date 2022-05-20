(KTLA) – California’s primary election is almost here, so we’ve compiled a list of key dates that voters should keep in mind.

Today: Voting is already underway

Registered voters should already have received their vote-by-mail ballots, which can be returned at a local ballot drop-off location. Your drop-off location can be found here.

Ballots returned to a drop box must be deposited by 8 p.m. on June 7. Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by June 7.

If your ballot was lost or damaged, a new one can be picked up in person by a registered voter at their county elections office.

May 23 – Last day to register

Those who are eligible but haven’t yet registered to vote have until May 23 to be ready in time for the primary election.

You can register online at the California Online Voter Registration website. A registration form can also be picked up in person at local post offices and libraries.

Note: Voters who have moved, changed their name or changed political party preference will need to re-register.

May 24 – Conditional registration begins

For those who miss the deadline, you can still “conditionally” register and vote a provisional ballot between May 24 and June 7.

Just go to your county elections office, vote center or polling place on or before Election Day to complete the “Same Day Voter Registration” process.

Visit MyVoterStatus to check if you are registered to vote.

June 7 – Election Day

Polls will open throughout the state at 7 a.m. and remain open until 8 p.m.

The county elections official begins reporting the returns to the California Secretary of State at 8 p.m. and continues to do so at least every two hours until completed.

Key elections on the June 7 primary include Gov. Gavin Newsom’s bid for reelection. Two contests for the U.S. Senate will also appear on the ballot.

A voter guide for the 2022 primary election can be found here.