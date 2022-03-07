BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Democratic Party held its three-day endorsing convention this weekend, handing out the official nod to blue candidates across the state.

The virtual conference brought together some of the most powerful Democrats in the biggest and bluest state in the nation.

Speakers included House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Tensions were high as the party discussed its platform and endorsements for an election year in which Democrats are trying to hold onto very tight margins in Congress and keep a supermajority in the state legislature.

In overwhelmingly Democratic California, getting the party’s official nod can be key for candidates trying to stand out from the pack. Here is how Kern’s candidates fared:

20th Congressional District

In Kern’s deep-red 20th congressional district, Democrat Marisa Wood, a Fairfax Junior High teacher, is challenging Kevin McCarthy. She got the party’s official endorsement with 100% of the vote.

22nd Congressional District

In the 22nd district, Kern Assemblyman Rudy Salas is the only Democrat in the four-person race for David Valadao’s seat in Congress.

He got the party’s official nod, but received about 86% of the vote, with 13% voting for no endorsement at all, despite Salas being the only blue choice in this race.

Salas has split from his party every so often on big issues, such as recently introducing legislation to repeal parts of Democrat-backed Proposition 47.

35th Assembly District

In Kern’s 35th assembly district, we have two Democrats in the race: current Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez and Bakersfield doctor Dr. Jasmeet Bains.

Perez got the endorsement receiving 65% of the vote to Dr. Bains’ 8%. Notably, 26% voted for no endorsement at all.

16th Senate District

No one in Kern’s 16th senate district will get the party’s official nod.

At the pre-endorsing meeting, the vote was virtually split between three candidates, with none meeting the threshold to get the endorsement.

This was before the incumbent in the district, Melissa Hurtado, switched her bid from the 14th to the 16th district.

We will be looking out for California Republican Party Endorsements and bring those to you as they come.

*The Central Valley’s Assembly District 34 and Senate District 12 were not included because thus far, only Republican candidates have declared for these races.