BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Secretary of State has determined Assemblymember Vince Fong is not permitted to run for Congress because of state law prohibiting candidates from declaring candidacy for more than one office in the same election, according to a statement Friday.

Vince Fong tells 17 News Friday evening that he will file a challenge in Sacramento to the Secretary of State’s decision to keep him off the ballot for the 20th Congressional District.

The Secretary of State’s office said it determined that Fong is ineligible to run for the 20th Congressional District seat, because he declared his candidacy for reelection as an incumbent in the 32nd Assembly District.

Fong issued a statement Friday calling the Secretary of State’s decision “unprecedented.”

“County elections offices have full jurisdiction to qualify candidates for the ballot. The Secretary of State simply has a ministerial duty to certify the candidate lists and include ALL qualified candidates,” Fong’s statement read.

Check back for updates.