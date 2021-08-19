CA Recall Debate: Post-debate interviews with recall candidates

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Inside California Politics’ Recall Debate was held Thursday night about three and a half weeks ahead of the recall election.

Businessman and candidate John Cox said he got his point across in Thursday’s debate.

Cox brought up a number of issues in the state, including wildfires, water and electricity shortages, homelessness, housing, crime and taxes.

“It’s amazing that Mr. Newsom could get any votes. I hope the people are paying attention,” he said. “If they really want to get some changes, we’ve got to get someone elected that’s actually going to fix these problems.”

Although a lot was covered during the debate, Cox said the “tax burden” in the state should’ve been brought up.

“We have the highest taxes in the country,” he said. “The middle class has a rate of 9.3%, that’s twice what the rich pay in Colorado. What do we get for it? We have potholes in our streets, we have three-hour waits at the DMV, employment division.”

Candidate and two-term mayor of San Diego Kevin Faulconer spoke after the debate.

Faulconer has been one of the only candidates to criticize conservative radio host and fellow candidate Larry Elder directly over controversial remarks, including women’s rights.

“I’m going to speak up and tell the truth about issues that are important,” Faulconer said. “And the fact of the matter is Larry Elder has attacked working women in California. That’s not who we are as Californians.”

Faulconer said similar to when he was mayor of San Diego, he’s someone who can work with both Democrats and Republicans, and added that’s what California needs.

Lastly, Faulconer said one of the biggest issues that wasn’t talked about during Thursday’s debate is the rising crime in California.

“Crime is at a 13-year high, murders are up 30%,” he said. “Folks in the Bay Area are seeing it. I took very strong positions in San Diego. I did not defund the police. I increased the budget in San Diego. If we don’t have safe cities, if we don’t have a safe neighborhood — we don’t have anything.”

Candidate and Assemblyman Kevin Kiley said although he joined the race late, he’s been managing to get himself distinguished from the other candidates.

Kiley said the people have seen the quality of life declining in California and attributed it to the “broken state government.”

“I really see the recall as an opportunity to begin a new era at our state capitol and end the era of corruption and begin a new era of public service where our elected representatives actually serve the people of California,” he said.