ANAHEIM, Calif. (KGET) — Some of the biggest names in California Republican politics gathered for a three-day convention at the Anaheim Marriott as they gear up for the 2022 midterms.

“The goal is about preparing for Nov. 8. It is about winning elections and we have that opportunity,” California GOP chairwoman Jessica Patterson said.

In one of the bluest states in the nation this weekend Anaheim served as a conservative enclave where Patterson is confident her party and Bakersfield’s own Kevin McCarthy, will win big.

“I think that California Republicans are going to be helping in making sure we take back the House in 2022 and when that happens he is going to be the next speaker of the House,” Patterson said.

McCarthy himself took to the podium Saturday night. He touted his platform for Republicans in the midterm election: curbing inflation, securing the southern border, stopping the influx of fentanyl, and coming down hard on what Democrats have accomplished when in control of the White House and both chambers of Congress the last year and a half.

“If we only had elections about policies, we wouldn’t have a Democrat in the nation,” McCarthy said. “Who thought just in the one year with one-party rule, so much could go so wrong.”

This comes as the House Minority Leader has been in the spotlight, with the New York Times releasing recordings of phone calls between McCarthy and top GOP lawmakers after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. In the recordings, McCarthy says would he consider recommending former President Donald Trump resign before he is potentially impeached for his role in the riot.

McCarthy avoiding any mention of the tapes in his speech to delegates but called out CNN and MSNBC — the news outlets that aired the phone call recordings — specifically speaking about CNN’s new streaming channel shutting down weeks after launching.

“Now on election day, I want to give the Democrats the exact same thing CNN+ was given this week — let’s cancel them once and for all. Now I shouldn’t really pick on CNN and MSNBC, they have more letters in their name than they have viewers.”

It is less than two months from the midterm primary election. Ballots will start hitting mailboxes the second week of May.