BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local businessman Boyd Binninger announced his candidacy for the Bakersfield City Council Wednesday morning.

Binninger said he wants to provide new leadership for Ward Three, the seat currently held by councilmember Ken Weir. He said his main priority is creating safer neighborhoods for the area, which encompasses Northeast Bakersfield, Westchester and the 34th Street Corridor.

“It seems like in the past few years, east Bakersfield, Ward 3, just hasn’t been getting a lot of the attention that we deserve. So I think it’s time for someone to step up and try to bring that attention back to east Bakersfield and also now that we have the Westchester in our ward as well.”

Binninger says he also wants to focus on homelessness, an issue he has experience with as a former board member for Flood Ministries.