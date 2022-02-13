Bruno Amato drops out congressional race against Rep. Kevin McCarthy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bruno Amato has dropped out of a congressional race against House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy.

Amato declared his candidacy to challenge McCarthy as a Democrat in the 23rd District back in February 2021.

Amato, who is an actor, said the attack on the Capitol on January 6 and McCarthy’s response to it was the reason he decided to enter politics. He announced the decision to step away from the race on Twitter on Saturday, saying: “After consulting with my team and trusted friends and family, I have decided to suspend my campaign for Congress. I can assure you this, I will continue to be a vocal defender of our sacred American democracy, and support those who put country before party.”

The once-a-decade redrawing of congressional lines was finalized in December and gave Republicans an even larger advantage in McCarthy’s district. Amato said on Twitter this was a factor in his decision to drop out.

Amato raised over $450,000 in campaign funds last year according to the FEC. He noted in his tweet that he will refund those who donated to his campaign.

This leaves Democrat Marisa Wood and Ben Dewell, who describes himself as a centrist Democrat or Independent, as McCarthy’s only challengers in the newly-drawn 20th district.