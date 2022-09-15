BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As we quickly approach the midterm election, both parties are ramping up efforts to reach Latino voters, which could be key in some of the Central Valley’s most competitive races.

“You’re going to have to do a good job at reaching out to Latino voters,” Democratic political analyst Neel Sannappa said. “The Republican Party as well as the Democratic Party, I think they both understand that.”

The California Democratic party is holding a fiesta in Fresno and a phone bank for 22nd Congressional candidate Rudy Salas (D) in honor of Latino Heritage month.

Bold PAC, the political action committee of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, announced it is dropping a quarter of a million dollars in advertisements, produced by Latino strategists, for Salas.

“I think they understand that they’re going to have to do some real community canvassing and deep outreach to voters that sometimes don’t turn out or don’t vote,” Sannappa said.

It comes as Republicans are hoping to turn the tide on the long-standing assumption that Latino voters often align with the Democratic party, with the Republican National Committee opening a Hispanic community center in Bakersfield earlier this summer. 22nd Congressional District candidate and incumbent David Valadao (R) was a key speaker.

“The growth and trend and voting of Hispanic voters has been towards Republican candidates that support jobs, the economy, law enforcement,” Republican political analyst Cathy Abernathy said. “I think Hispanics are going to be strongly voting for Republicans this year.”

It’s part of a nationwide effort by the RNC to reach minority voters ahead of the midterms, amid signs the party has made headway with the Latino community.

Earlier this summer, for instance, Rep. Mayra Flores flipped a Latino-majority House seat in Texas from red to blue, making her the first Mexican-born Congresswoman.

“The Republican National Committee has really been pouring into those communities that have been notoriously over looked by the Democrats,” RNC California spokesperson Hallie Balch said.

It could be especially relevant in some of the Central Valley’s most competitive races, where Latinos make up over 50% of the population in the 16th senate 22nd congressional districts.