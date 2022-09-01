BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday was a busy night on the campaign trail with President Joe Biden delivering a prime-time address on what he considers the fight for democracy that will be on the ballot this November. Just before, Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy gave his own counter speech in Biden’s hometown.

With the midterm election quickly approaching, both speeches took place in Pennsylvania, a key swing state this November.

Biden spoke at Independence Hall, the same place he launched his 2020 presidential bid and referred to Thursday night’s address as the “continued battle for the soul of the nation,” a reference to the theme of his 2020 campaign where he pledged to restore the soul of the nation.

In Thursday’s remarks, Biden said the Republican party is dominated and intimidated by former President Donald Trump and “MAGA Republicans,” which he called a threat to democracy.

“MAGA Republicans do not respect the constitution. They do not believe in the rule of law. They do not recognize the will of the people. They refuse to accept the results of a free election,” Biden said.

Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) delivered his own speech in Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania Thursday night.

In a direct counter to Biden’s address, McCarthy called his speech Biden’s “assault on the soul of the nation,” pointing to high inflation, crime and the southern border under Democratic control of Washington.

McCarthy pledged Republicans would fight to lower the cost of gas and pass the parent’s bill of rights if the GOP takes control of the House in November’s midterm, a scenario that would likely make McCarthy Speaker.

“President Biden isn’t interested in the truths. All he wants to do is change the subject from the pain Americans are facing everyday. But Mr. President, I have news for you: Americans don’t want to change the subject. They want to change the leadership in Washington,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy also called on Biden to apologize for a campaign speech last month where Biden called the extreme MAGA movement “like semi-fascism.”