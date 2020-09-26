BCSD Board of Trustees President announces candidacy for November election

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — BCSD Board of Trustees President Ralph Anthony announced his candidacy Friday afternoon as incumbent to the Nov. 3 election.

As a member of the BCSD Trustee Board, Anthony will represent schools in Area 3 if he wins his election in November. Anthony has served on the BCSD Board of Trustees for two years and currently serves as Board President.

Anthony is also an Assistant Pastor of St. Peter Restoration Community Christian Ministries and has held various leadership roles in the Bakersfield community for over 65 years. Anthony was elected to the BCSD Board of Trustees in 1992-1994.