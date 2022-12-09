BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Incumbent Bryan Batey won the Kern High School District Trustee Area 5 race over Michelle Shaw.

Batey won with 51.29 percent of the vote.

The Kern High School District Area 1 boundary includes portions of northwest Bakersfield, east Bakersfield, northeast Bakersfield, Oildale and stretches into the Kern River Valley. The area includes Frontier, North, Highland and Kern Valley high schools.

The Kern High School District says it is the largest grade 9-12 high school district in the state and serves over 42,000 students.