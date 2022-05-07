BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Election officials said ballots for the upcoming June primary election will be mailed to registered Kern County voters beginning May 9.

The Kern County Elections Office said ballots will be mailed between May 9 and May 13. If you did not receive your ballot by May 17, you should contact the elections office at 661-868-3590 or email elections@kerncounty.com.

Officials remind voters that if they plan to vote in person they will have to surrender their mail ballot at their polling place. If a voter does not surrender their mail ballot, they would cast a provisional ballot as elections officials ensure a voter doesn’t cast two ballots.

Completed ballots can be mailed back to the elections office, or dropped off at an official drop box throughout the county.

View a list of official drop boxes here.

More information about the June primary in Kern County is available at the county’s website, KernVote.com.

Primary Election Day is June 7.