BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In 2021, California Attorney General Rob Bonta alleged dozens of illegal practices by the Bakersfield Police Department, launching an investigation.

“The California department of justice launched an investigation that, in our estimation, revealed that the Bakersfield Police department failed to uniformly and adequately enforce the law leading to a pattern or practice of conduct that deprived Bakersfield residents of their constitutional protections,” Bonta said.

The Attorney General’s office found police made improper stops, searches and arrests, using unreasonable deadly force against those with mental disabilities.

As part of the city’s agreement with the California Department of Justice, Measure L was put on the ballot for voters to consider changes in how police and fire chiefs are chosen.

Under the current charter, Chiefs must come from within departments, Measure L would change that. For some, it’s an opportunity for the city’s growth and encouragement of outside, fresh thinking that could bring change.

For others, it leaves internal candidates who know the city to compete with candidates who apply from outside the department.

However, many voters might need to be made aware of the measure because of measure L’s omission from the voter guide on mail-in ballots sent earlier this month, an error Auditor-Controller-County Clerk Mary Bedard shares is being fixed.

“The city of Bakersfield had emailed us and asked us to include even more information in the voter information guide the entire text of the ordinance change in the voter information guide, which typically isn’t in there, but they had requested us to do that, so we had overlooked that, we did not include that, so we are now mailing that out to every registered voter in the city of Bakersfield,” Bedard said.

However, the vote that could have an impact on both public safety agencies after next week.

For more information about the ballot measure can be found at Kernvote.com.